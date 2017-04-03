Clearwater seeking volunteers for upcoming events
The city of Clearwater is seeking volunteers for upcoming events, including the following: * 2017 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, April 14-23 The city is in need of 450 volunteers to act as sand ambassadors, who will help in staging, exhibit area, merchandise area, sand sculpting and giant sandbox area, VIP and entertainment. Visit sugarsandfestival.com and click on the volunteer link at the top of the page.
