Clearwater Police seek help to ID Credit Care fraud suspect
Clearwater Police economic crimes detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a credit card fraud suspect. Police say that the suspect is a white male who drives a newer model, full-size dark-colored SUV.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|justin fluty beware ladies
|4 hr
|FUCKIt
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Apr 12
|anonymous
|80
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
