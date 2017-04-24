Clearwater plans enhanced park events

In efforts to move forward with implementation of a variety of suggestions put forth to city leaders in the Imagine Clearwater master plan, the Clearwater Parks and Recreation department is working to increase entertainment offerings in downtown Clearwater, specifically Coachman Park, Station Square Park and the East Gateway area. Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Dunbar updated city council members during a strategic planning session on plans to activate the downtown entertainment district by scheduling multiple events throughout the week that would serve to bring more people to the area.

