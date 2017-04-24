Clearwater PD sets record during Oper...

Clearwater PD sets record during Operation Medicine Cabinet

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement agencies hosted the 19th annual Operation Medicine Cabinet April 29, collecting nearly 2,203 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications. Clearwater PD collected the most, a record-setting 1,813 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound Sat rfdes 1
44 years ago Fri Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 27 hustler 3
Onyums (Nov '14) Apr 26 anonymous 91
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Apr 9 nospeedbumps 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at April 30 at 8:37AM EDT

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC