There are on the Tampa Bay Newspapers story from Saturday Apr 22, titled Clearwater men charged with racketeering. In it, Tampa Bay Newspapers reports that:

Two Clearwater men are facing racketeering charges because of a multi-agency investigation into complaints received against their boat building business. Justin Edwin Belz, 25, and Andrew Christopher Reeves Biddle II, 47, were found to have engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity while operating Calypso Skiff LLC, according to a media release from Pinellas County.

