Clearwater Man Claims $1 Million Prize in the $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announces that Randy Johnson, 61, of Clearwater, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Anonymous
|81
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC