Clearwater Jazz Holiday announces 2017 performers
Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road and the city of Clearwater will partner with HCI Group Inc. to present the 38th Clearwater Jazz Holiday, running Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 19-22, at Coachman Park on the waterfront in downtown Clearwater. Among this year's musical performers will be The Temptations And The Four Tops on Thursday, Oct. 19; Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox on Friday, Oct. 20; Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald on Saturday, Oct. 21; and The Avett Brothers on Sunday, Oct. 22. Also joining the lineup will be Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Anderson East, The James Hunter Six and Ruth Eckerd Hall/Clearwater Jazz Holiday Youth Jazz Band.
