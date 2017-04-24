Clearwater Council approves purchase of downtown property

After weeks of public and private discussions, widespread resident outcry and an enigmatic courting effort by the Church of Scientology, members of the Clearwater City Council finally put to an end the campaign for control over a downtown parcel of land identified as vital to the future growth of the city. The council voted 5-0 on April 20 to move forward with the $4.25 million purchase of a 1.4-acre parcel of land adjacent to City Hall, which now gives the city a contiguous tract of 2.1 acres of property along the north and south sides of Pierce Street between Osceola Avenue and the waterfront.

