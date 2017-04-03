Clearwater Chorus Singers present fun...

Clearwater Chorus Singers present fundraising performance

14 min ago

Clearwater's own Clearwater Chorus Singers will present a fundraising performance of Durufle Requiem on Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets are $15.

