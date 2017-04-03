Church of Scientology ups bid for Cle...

Church of Scientology ups bid for Clearwater Marine Aquarium land to $15 million

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Church of Scientology has offered the Clearwater Marine Aquarium nearly four times what the city is scheduled to vote on paying later this month for a vacant downtown property. The church offered the aquarium $15 million for the 1.4 acre lot, Scientology spokesman Ben Shaw confirmed, far exceeding the $4.25 million deal the city will decide on closing April 20. It is the second time in three weeks Scientology leader David Miscavige has tried to outbid the city - aquarium officials rejected a $12.5 million offer the church made March 11, opting not to sell before the city has a chance to vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr 2 Getout 1
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13) Mar 29 Tss 2
Lost planner Mar 28 Jessica 1
News Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10) Mar 27 funny chit 33
Oldsmar Music Thread Mar 27 Musikologist 1
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mar 27 jessica 27
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC