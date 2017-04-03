Church of Scientology ups bid for Clearwater Marine Aquarium land to $15 million
The Church of Scientology has offered the Clearwater Marine Aquarium nearly four times what the city is scheduled to vote on paying later this month for a vacant downtown property. The church offered the aquarium $15 million for the 1.4 acre lot, Scientology spokesman Ben Shaw confirmed, far exceeding the $4.25 million deal the city will decide on closing April 20. It is the second time in three weeks Scientology leader David Miscavige has tried to outbid the city - aquarium officials rejected a $12.5 million offer the church made March 11, opting not to sell before the city has a chance to vote.
