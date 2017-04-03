Church of Scientology Announces Spring Block Party for Community
The event will take place on the corner of Cleveland and South Fort Harrison Avenue from 6-10pm. The party is free to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|1 hr
|ky man
|2
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 2
|Getout
|1
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mar 27
|funny chit
|33
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC