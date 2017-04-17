Chorus Singers Announce Fundraising Performance on 4/22

Clearwater's own Clearwater Chorus Singers have announced a fundraising performance of Durufl Requiem to be held in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, April 22 at 7 pm. All funds raised from this performance will support the ensemble's trip to legendary Carnegie Hall , where they have been selected to perform this piece with the New York City Chamber Orchestra on June 19 at 8 pm.

