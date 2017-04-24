Broadway's Dirty Dancing on stage at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Broadway's 'Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage' will be presented May 5-7, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Performances are Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 p.m. Matinees will be offered on Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. 'As I learned how many people watched the movie over and over and over, I began to think that what they really wanted was to share more physically in the event, to step through the screen and be there while the story was happening,' said Eleanor Bergstein in a press release.
