Asphalt roadways last 20-30 years, with care

When new asphalt is smooth as glass but has a rough, gravelly surface after only several years, it's disappointing. How long is smooth asphalt supposed to last? Many variables affect the life span of a paved roadway and how well it ages , including the natural terrain, weather conditions, traffic volume, the type of traffic , the materials used, the type of maintenance provided, how often the asphalt is resealed, and other factors.

