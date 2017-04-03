Another Broken Egg Cafe opens third a...

Another Broken Egg Cafe opens third area location

46 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Double R Restaurant Group, a franchise partner of the southern-inspired concept Another Broken Egg Cafe, continued its Tampa Bay expansion with the opening of a new location in Clearwater Beach on April 3. This award-winning daytime cafe ranks among the fastest growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, the newest Another Broken Egg Cafe is at 470 Poinsettia Ave. in Clearwater Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

