Another Broken Egg Cafe opens third area location

Double R Restaurant Group, a franchise partner of the southern-inspired concept Another Broken Egg Cafe, continued its Tampa Bay expansion with the opening of a new location in Clearwater Beach on April 3. This award-winning daytime cafe ranks among the fastest growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, the newest Another Broken Egg Cafe is at 470 Poinsettia Ave. in Clearwater Beach.

