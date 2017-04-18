Air Supply plays Capitol Theatre April 23

Multi-platinum recording artists Air Supply will perform Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. The founding of Air Supply can technically be credited to 'divine' intervention: Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met in 1975 in Sydney, Australia, on the first day of rehearsals for a production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar.'

