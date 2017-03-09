Wild Splash Brings Hundreds to Information Centers in Downtown Clearwater
The Church of Scientology's Information Center and the Humanitarian offices on Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater saw an influx of hundreds as the annual Wild Splash concert brought youth from all over Tampa Bay to Coachman Park on Saturday the 4th of March. Church staff and volunteers also shared messages on the importance of human rights, drug education and more in the Osceola Courtyard at the corner of Drew and Fort Harrison for concert goers.
