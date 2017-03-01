Traffic 42 mins ago 12:40 a.m.Serious accident shuts down eastbound Courtney Campbell
A rollover accident at Damascus Road and the Courtney Campbell Causeway late Saturday night resulted in a total of six patients being transported to three different hospitals, according to the Clearwater Police Department. At least two of the patients were listed in critical condition.
