Students perform Bye Bye Birdie at Murray Theatre

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced its summer student performance will be the hit Broadway musical, 'Bye Bye Birdie.' To celebrate this announcement a screening of the classic movie, starring Janet Leigh and Dick Van Dyke, will be presented Friday, March 24, 7 p.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

