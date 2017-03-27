Steve Miller Band brings Rock 'n' Roll to Clearwater

Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller will bring his band to Pinellas for one show Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Formed in the heyday of the psychedelic scene, Steve Miller was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late 1960s.

