Steve Miller Band brings Rock 'n' Roll to Clearwater
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller will bring his band to Pinellas for one show Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Formed in the heyday of the psychedelic scene, Steve Miller was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late 1960s.
