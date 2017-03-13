SPO to host Evenings, Mornings with the Maestro
St. Petersburg Opera will present 'Mission Impossible' at the next Evenings and Mornings with the Maestro. The unique series returns on Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m., at Clearwater's Music Gallery, 5990 Ulmerton Road; and again on Friday, March 17, 11 a.m., at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
