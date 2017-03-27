Sold out shows - Ruth Eckerd to present The Price Is Right Live
'The Price Is Right Live' is coming to the Tampa Bay area for two shows, beginning Monday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.; and continuing Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The April 4 show sold out in record time.
