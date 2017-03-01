Signing Day celebrated at Pinellas Technical College
Pinellas Technical College hosted its inaugural National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Feb. 16 on the St. Petersburg and Clearwater campuses. More than 100 Pinellas County high school seniors participated in the nationwide event and signed a letter of intent to enroll in a career technical training program at Pinellas Technical College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Feb 15
|anonymous
|74
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|A6B6C6
|1,220
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown...
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC