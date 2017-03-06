Scientology plans to control downtown...

Scientology plans to control downtown...

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

CLEARWATER, Fla. The Church of Scientology is moving forward on a secretive plan to take over downtown Clearwater through aggressive property acquisition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Sun anonymous 76
Largo Music Thread Mar 2 Musikologist 1
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Mar 1 Life 1,221
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15) Feb 21 George 2
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... (Sep '16) Feb 10 David landry 3
Larry cordle Feb 9 Mac 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC