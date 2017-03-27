Scientology leader David Miscavige up...

Scientology leader David Miscavige ups offer for aquarium property...

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

NP_365129_DAMA_clwmarina_2 The vacant The Clearwater Marine Aquarium owns the vacant downtown lot between City Hall and the Church of Scientology's Oak Cove religious retreat The City Council will vote April 20 to buy the land, but the church hasn't given up trying to buy the land itself and has made an offer that it said "far exceeds what the City can pay." [JIM DAMASKE CLEARWATER - The city may be poised to vote next month on whether to buy a vacant downtown lot from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, but that hasn't stopped the Church of Scientology from trying to acquire the property.

Clearwater, FL

