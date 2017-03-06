Robert Earl Keen makes Clearwater debut March 13
Making his Clearwater debut, singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will take the stage Monday, March 13, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Keen is known for hits such as 'The Road Goes On Forever,' 'Feelin' Good Again' and 'I Gotta Go.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Sun
|anonymous
|76
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Mar 1
|Life
|1,221
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15)
|Feb 21
|George
|2
|'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... (Sep '16)
|Feb 10
|David landry
|3
|Larry cordle
|Feb 9
|Mac
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC