Road and lane closures in Clearwater announced

The following road and lane closures will occur in the city of Clearwater: * The intersection of Mango Street at Lantana Avenue is closed through April 10. This closure is due to stormwater improvements, and local and emergency traffic only will be allowed through these areas. Detour route for both: Verbena Street.

