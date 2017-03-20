Red light scam email actually a test

UPDATE: The Martin County Tax Collector Ruth "Ski" Pietruszewski has clarified a notice she sent yesterday warning residents about a red-light email scam. CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, MARCH 14, 2017 This is an update to the press release sent out on the morning of Tuesday, March 14, 2017, titled "Consumer Alert: Pinellas County Tax Collector warns residents about email scam."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.