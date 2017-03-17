Publix and BayCare Health System Anno...

Publix and BayCare Health System Announce Exclusive Four - County Collaboration

Publix Pharmacy and BayCare Health System are pleased to announce an exclusive collaboration to improve the delivery of health care to the residents of Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties in Florida. The collaboration initially includes BayCare branded telehealth sites in various Publix locations, BayCare screening stations in all Publix locations and Publix Pharmacies on-site at five BayCare hospital locations.

