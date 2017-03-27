Pinellas school news: Pinellas offers a second shot at choice...
The Pinellas County school system's Book Bus will show up at Summer Bridge sites and community centers as part of the district's summer reading initiative. Nearly 50 choice programs in the Pinellas County school system still have open seats available for the 2017-18 academic year.
