Pinellas firefighters battling large commercial fire in Oldsmar
Fire crews from across Pinellas County were called in to battle a massive fire at a commercial facility on Thursday night. The fire was reported at 8:16 p.m. at a commercial building at 100 Dunbar Ave. Smoke and flames could be seen escaping the building, according to news reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Mon
|anncsm
|12
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|78
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Mar 12
|Musikologist
|3
|The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach!
|Mar 10
|Donut Fan
|1
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Mar 1
|Life
|1,221
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC