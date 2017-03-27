Pinellas detectives seek victims in stolen property scam
Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives arrested a 41-year-old Clearwater man in connection with felony retail theft, a scheme to defraud and dealing with stolen property. They are asking for help to identify potential victims in this case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Thu
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Wed
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mar 27
|funny chit
|33
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|1
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater
|Mar 26
|Youdontneedtoknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC