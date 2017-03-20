Pinellas detectives investigate inmate death
A Pinellas County jail inmate serving a life sentence for a 1997 murder died at a local hospital about 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Detectives are investigating the death that they say does not appear to be suspicious. Larry B. Rowe, 38, was being held in the medical housing unit at the jail in Clearwater.
