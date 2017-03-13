Pinellas begins 2017 with jump in unemployment
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Pinellas County was 4.8 percent for January - up from 4.2 percent in December and 4.6 percent in January 2016, according to the report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released March 13. The same trend continued for the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area, with unemployment climbing from 4.5 percent in December to 5.1 percent in January, which is an increase from January 2016 with unemployment coming in at 4.8 percent.
