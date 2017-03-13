Pedestrian killed in crash on U.S. 19...

Pedestrian killed in crash on U.S. 19 in Largo

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

A 53-year-old Pinellas Park man died at the scene of a crash about 2:33 a.m. March 17 that occurred on northbound U.S. 19 near Ulmerton Road in Largo. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eric Babcock, 29, of Clearwater was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla northbound in the center lane of U.S. 19 approaching Ulmerton Road.

