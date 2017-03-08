Palm Harbor Eagle Scout recognized

Palm Harbor Eagle Scout recognized

The Clearwater Sons of the American Revolution recognized Eagle Scout Stuart Case, a member of Troop 26 in Palm Harbor. Case, a 10th grader at Palm Harbor University High School, was the Clearwater Chapter winner of the Eagle Scout Essay Contest.

