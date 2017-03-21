Nitty Gritty Dirt Band celebrates 50 ...

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band celebrates 50 years at Capitol Theatre

Celebrating their golden anniversary, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are bringing their 50 Years Of Dirt tour to Clearwater on Sunday, March 26, 7 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre. Often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in Country Rock and American Roots Music, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band continues to add to their legendary status.

