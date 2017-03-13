News 7 mins ago 1:52 p.m.Teen driver charged in fatal crash that injured several

News 7 mins ago 1:52 p.m.Teen driver ...

An 18-year-old driver who ran a red light has been charged with DUI manslaughter in the crash that killed one person and left several others injured last weekend. Once Donavan Patterson was released from a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol charged him with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and several counts of DUI involving serious bodily injury.

