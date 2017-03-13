News 7 mins ago 1:52 p.m.Teen driver charged in fatal crash that injured several
An 18-year-old driver who ran a red light has been charged with DUI manslaughter in the crash that killed one person and left several others injured last weekend. Once Donavan Patterson was released from a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol charged him with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and several counts of DUI involving serious bodily injury.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12)
|Mar 13
|anncsm
|12
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Mar 13
|anonymous
|78
|Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Mar 12
|Musikologist
|3
|The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach!
|Mar 10
|Donut Fan
|1
|Largo Music Thread
|Mar 2
|Musikologist
|1
|Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09)
|Mar 1
|Life
|1,221
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
