Morton Plant Mease hosts community health seminars
Health experts from Morton Plant Mease will present several health seminars in April focusing on diabetes, smoking cessation, sleep apnea, emotional health and heart disease. The monthly seminars are free and held at BayCare's various Morton Plant Mease facilities and community centers around Pinellas County.
