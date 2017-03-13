Legal glitch delays Clearwater vote o...

Legal glitch delays Clearwater vote on property Church of Scientology covets

The City Council's vote scheduled for Thursday on whether to buy a 1.4-acre downtown lot coveted by the Church of Scientology has been delayed a month because it wasn't properly advertised. In June someone submitted a public records request asking for two appraisals the city ordered on the Clearwater Marine Aquarium-owned property on the corner of Pierce Street and Osceola Avenue across the street from City Hall.

