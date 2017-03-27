Largo police: Pinellas school teacher arrested on child pornography charges
The pornography, which police said was found on the personal laptop of Robert James Plotkin, was downloaded from the Internet and included images of children ages 3 to 17. But none of the teacher's students were included in those images, said Largo police Lt. Joe Coyle.
