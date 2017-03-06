Injuries reported in crash involving ...

Injuries reported in crash involving prisoner transport van

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries that occurred about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the intersection of McMullen Booth Road and Sunset Point Road in Clearwater. According to investigators with the Major Accident Investigation Team, G4S Security Officer Jesus Ortiz, 31, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet prisoner transport van belonging to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

