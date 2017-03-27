In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for an expanded role is a matter of scripture
The Church of Scientology's proposal to bring retail and entertainment downtown is a novel new development, but the recent rollout of its plans has a tone that goes back decades. Scientology's long-standing zeal for expansion and penchant for secrecy have manifested in several ways: the scale of its plans for Cleveland Street, its private meetings with elected officials and its hushed effort to snap up millions of dollars worth of property after promising the city it wouldn't.
