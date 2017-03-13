Great-Day-TB 19 mins ago 10:31 a.m.Ta...

Great-Day-TB 19 mins ago 10:31 a.m.Tampa Bay Magazine & Island Way Grill

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

FOOD, we all scream for SEA-FOOD! Island Way Grill is located at 20 Island Way, Clearwater, and whether you making a selection from the sushi bar, the oak-fired pit or join them for Sunday brunch, the Island Way Grill will satisfy every taste. This Clearwater favorite offers amazing harbor views and an eclectic menu that blends continental, Pacific Rim and island cuisines with a pan-Asian twist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clearwater delays purchase of land in downtown 3 hr Getout 1
BEWARE of Comfort Cover Systems (Mar '12) Mar 13 anncsm 12
Onyums (Nov '14) Mar 13 anonymous 78
Indian Shores Music Thread (Jan '16) Mar 12 Musikologist 3
The Donut Experiment Coming to Clearwater Beach! Mar 10 Donut Fan 1
Largo Music Thread Mar 2 Musikologist 1
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Mar 1 Life 1,221
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,093 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC