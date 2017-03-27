Great-Day-TB 15 mins ago 10:33 a.m.Fashion show with flare.
"Hats Off to Fashion," The Clearwater Community Woman's Club's 46th Annual Daisy Fashion Show and Luncheon, which will be Thursday, March 30th at the Belleair Country Club, will feature a gourmet luncheon, followed by an informal fashion show of community leaders wearing ensembles from MJ Fashions & Gifts of Dunedin. The club's presentation of Daisy Grants to five winning charities here in the Tampa Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Abc
|8
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|15 hr
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Tue
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mar 27
|funny chit
|33
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|1
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater
|Mar 26
|Youdontneedtoknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC