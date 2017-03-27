Great-Day-TB 15 mins ago 10:33 a.m.Fa...

Great-Day-TB 15 mins ago 10:33 a.m.Fashion show with flare.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

"Hats Off to Fashion," The Clearwater Community Woman's Club's 46th Annual Daisy Fashion Show and Luncheon, which will be Thursday, March 30th at the Belleair Country Club, will feature a gourmet luncheon, followed by an informal fashion show of community leaders wearing ensembles from MJ Fashions & Gifts of Dunedin. The club's presentation of Daisy Grants to five winning charities here in the Tampa Bay Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) 11 hr Abc 8
Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13) 15 hr Tss 2
Lost planner Tue Jessica 1
News Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10) Mar 27 funny chit 33
Oldsmar Music Thread Mar 27 Musikologist 1
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mar 27 jessica 27
Review: Massage Envy - Clearwater Mar 26 Youdontneedtoknow 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,461 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC