Great-Day-TB 15 mins ago 10:33 a.m.Fashion show with flare.

"Hats Off to Fashion," The Clearwater Community Woman's Club's 46th Annual Daisy Fashion Show and Luncheon, which will be Thursday, March 30th at the Belleair Country Club, will feature a gourmet luncheon, followed by an informal fashion show of community leaders wearing ensembles from MJ Fashions & Gifts of Dunedin. The club's presentation of Daisy Grants to five winning charities here in the Tampa Bay Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.