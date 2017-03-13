Gordon Lightfoot performs March 17 at...

Gordon Lightfoot performs March 17 at The Cap

Multiple Grammy nominee Gordon Lightfoot will perform Friday, March 17, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. After 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it's safe to say that Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats.

