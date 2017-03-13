Forward Pinellas funds complete streets projects
Pinellas County's land use and transportation planning agency will be funding three local projects that make streets safer for all users. The Forward Pinellas board voted unanimously March 8 to approve up to $1.1 million in funding for three complete streets projects: construction of sidewalks on 34th Street South in St. Petersburg, and preparing plans for Drew Street in Clearwater and 54th Avenue North in Lealman.
