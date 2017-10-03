Florida Popcorn Shooting Outcome Likl...

Florida Popcorn Shooting Outcome Likley To Be Appealed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: AmmoLand

The Washington Times and most other media reported on 03-10-2017 , a court decision in Clearwater, Florida. A ruling on the defense theory offered by a retired 74 year old Florida Police Officer who, fearing for his life, shot and killed a 43 year old patron at the Wesley Chapel Movie Theater in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... 20 hr Getout 1
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13) Mar 29 Tss 2
Lost planner Mar 28 Jessica 1
News Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10) Mar 27 funny chit 33
Oldsmar Music Thread Mar 27 Musikologist 1
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mar 27 jessica 27
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at April 03 at 4:10AM EDT

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC