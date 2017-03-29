Florida man, 81, expected to plead guilty to manslaughter in Presque Isle murder
A Florida man indicted on a murder charge for allegedly strangling his 86-year-old neighbor in Presque Isle last summer will plead guilty to a reduced count of manslaughter, according to his attorney. Robert Craig, 81, of Clearwater, Florida, has reached an agreement with the state attorney general's office that will be presented at 1 p.m. Thursday in Houlton Superior Court, defense attorney Stephen Smith said Wednesday.
