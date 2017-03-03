Florida Gang Member Gives Weird Expla...

Florida Gang Member Gives Weird Explanation for Fleeing

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: JD Journal

Summary : A Florida gang member that strolled right up to an officer with a blunt behind his ear gave the officer a strange explanation as to why he chose to run. Police officers everywhere have heard all kinds of excuses from suspects that try to flee from them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Largo Music Thread Thu Musikologist 1
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) Wed Life 1,221
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
Review: Bill's Clock Repair Service (Dec '15) Feb 21 George 2
Onyums (Nov '14) Feb 15 anonymous 74
News 'He was enraged!': Gay university student drown... (Sep '16) Feb 10 David landry 3
Larry cordle Feb 9 Mac 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC